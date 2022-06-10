American Legion Post 55 has teamed up with Clermont Compassion’s second quarter project, “Troop Care Packages,” and seeks donations that will be sent to troops stationed overseas.
Items sought (for both men and women) include hygiene products, travel-size toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, shampoo, snacks, granola bars, protein bars, chips, popcorn, crackers, cookies and to-go drink mixes.
Monetary donations are also accepted, as well as for postage.
WISH TO DONATE?
Post 55 is located at 1063 W. Desoto St., Clermont and is open noon-10 p.m., seven days a week.
ABOUT AMERICAN LEGION POST 55
Legion members (known as family) include legionnaires, SAL (Sons of the Legion), Auxiliary, and Legion Riders.
It sponsors several programs, including baseball, Big Red Bus (blood donations), Project Vet Relief, Boys and Girls State, Special Olympics, and scholarships, to name but a few of the many programs and projects.
Guests are invited to visit and take an activity calendar for a host of events such as game nights (darts and bingo), karaoke, and meeting nights.
Veteran information pamphlets and contact information is also available for VA benefits.