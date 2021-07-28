Donovan Eldon Anderson, 66, of Clermont, Florida passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, in Hot Springs, Arkansas at his vacation home, where he loved spending time.
He was born January 5, 1955 in Red Wing, MN to the late Eldon & Glorian (Bodelson) Anderson. He grew up in Cannon Falls, MN and spent 10 years in Chicago, IL before heading to central Florida.
Donovan was a highly respected business consultant with 7-Eleven convenience stores for over 38 years and was of the Lutheran faith.
Donovan is survived by his loving wife, Susan; son Keith Heusinger, brothers, Pastor Rod Anderson (Julane), Forrie Anderson (Linda), Royce Anderson (Karen), Brad Anderson (Kathy) and Tim Anderson (Heidi); grandchildren Chastity Heusinger, Cameron Heusinger and Gavin Boyd; Sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law Sheree Gallagher & David Arche, Bill & Bonnie Gallagher; and the late Sheila Gallagher. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life open house was held in Donovan’s honor on Saturday, July 24th. Donovan was a long time resident of Clermont and long time friend to many. Memorials may be made to Spring Garden Lutheran Church in Cannon Falls, MN.