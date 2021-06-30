Doris Elaine Sams, 87, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, in Winter Garden, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Don.
She is survived by her children Dean, Douglas (Jeanne), Danny (Kim) Sams, and Donna Sams Stealey as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Arlene Clark, and a brother, Jim McCarty, and many nephews and nieces.
She was born in Eveleth, Minnesota, but she and Don raised their family in Orlando and Merritt Island, FL, then moved to Issaquah, Washington finally returning to Florida to retire in Clermont.
She was a beloved administrative assistant in the school system and a supportive National Guard wife for many years. Doris had a passion for sewing, creating many beautiful quilts for friends and family to treasure; and she loved baking. She was a woman of strong faith, most recently belonging to First Baptist Church of Clermont. Memorial services are July 8 at 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, Clermont.