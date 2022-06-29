In my lifetime I have entered many tournaments for billiards, basketball, Little League and even poker. But nothing has been more nerve wracking than to enter a martial arts tournament having spent only seven months learning.
As a teenager, I was fascinated by kung fu movies and even went as far as to take up karate. It only lasted two months until I got bored and took up skateboarding instead.
It was difficult to learn to do things as part of a team and I usually went off to do my own thing all while watching high school football, soccer and basketball teams getting cheered on by the student body and parents.
It led me to think, will those same types of people be screaming and cheering with the same enthusiasm at this tournament in which I am competing? The nerves just began to build more and more as the months passed and the days got closer to the Jiu Jitsu World League Florida II Brazilian Jiu Jitsu tournament at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
The day finally arrived. I wondered whether my opponents would be as nervous as I was.
As I was making my way to Silver Spurs Arena, I found myself feeling drained of energy. Was it the nerves? Anxiety now hitting me in waves or the spurts of adrenaline as I mentally went over what moves I was going to execute in various situations?
I make my way to get weighed in. I barely made it by a few ounces beneath the max weight allowed for the division I had entered. A short while later I was examined to make sure my uniform (called a Gi) was in order, as well as making sure fingernails and toenails were trimmed.
After that I entered the bullpen to the lane marked with my mat number and met my fellow competitors, who were also experiencing this tournament for the first time. We all were sizing up one another as we introduced ourselves.
By this point, my nerves were alreadyshot and I was too exhausted to care about the outcome of my first match. My opponent shook my hand wishing me good luck, and then the referee yelled “Fight!” and the circling begins.
I end up on the mat looking up at the floodlights in the ceiling. In my seven months of training I was familiar with the type of grappling I encountered and knew that it was going to be difficult to subdue him, so my strategy became to maintain a good defense, since his strength was his greatest asset.
In moments like this I was taught to just become like water and let them exert all their energy so that you can use your own energy in short bursts to escape as fast as possible when the opportunity presents itself.
One minute into the five minute match and he has already scored a few points to stay ahead of me. I was relaxed, listening to him breathing heavily frantically trying to make his next move to go for a submission to which he executed poorly due to my expectations of those small windows of opportunity opening up.
Eventually, the five minute matchup ends. Although he led in points, 25-0, I had escaped being submissioned. Although he was declared the winner, rightfully so, I smiled with contentment, as if I already won despite technically losing. I just experienced my first tournament match without getting submitted, frustrating my opponent and wearing him out for his next opponent.
There is a saying by Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama: “When you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” It is this frame of thinking that I continued on with the rest of the tournament enjoying what has become a great outlet for my killer instincts.