Demolition on the Clermont Middle School buildings recently began and will continue for the next several weeks. Of the buildings on the campus, the only one not slated to be razed in the auditorium.
After all the debris is removed, dirt will be hauled in and allowed to settle before the next phase. It is projected the new building to be erected will be open in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
Once the property is ready to build on, the Aurelia Cole Academy K-8 will be built. It will consist of a main building and gymnasium, plus the auditorium.
Wharton-Smith, Inc., which has locations in Leesburg, Sanford and Orlando, has been awarded the entire contract.