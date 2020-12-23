Hope Barton knew she was taking a risk when she opened her fine arts studio and gallery in downtown Clermont last year.
“Art is always a risky business,” said Barton, an established 78-year-old acrylic painter who’s lived in Clermont for more than 40 years. She also owned a different art studio in downtown from 1997 to 2002.
Barton expected to face some challenges this second time around. What she didn’t anticipate was a global pandemic. Now, just 16 months after her studio’s grand opening on 647 Lake Ave., Barton is permanently closing her doors on Dec. 31 and moving her business online.
It’s a local example of a nationwide trend. Across the U.S., nearly 30 percent of small businesses closed for good from January to mid-November 2020, according to Opportunity Insights — a nonpartisan, nonprofit research organization based at Harvard University.
A second stimulus package with loans for small businesses is inching closer to reality in Washington D.C., but relief won’t arrive soon enough for mom-and-pop establishments like Barton’s.
“If I thought I could make it, I would stay open,” Barton said. “But I don’t foresee things getting better any time soon.”
A year of trials and tribulations
The Hope Barton Fine Arts Studio and Gallery resides in a renovated house built in 1915. It features Barton’s acrylic paintings of Florida nature. Etchings, pottery and paintings from other artists are also adorn the shelves and walls.
Much of Barton’s business comes from out-of-town visitors and tourists, including art collectors she met while living in St. Augustine with her husband from 2005 to 2017. But when the pandemic halted travel, her Clermont business suffered. The cancellation of art shows, openings and other special events, along with workshops and classes, made matters even worse.
On Nov. 14, Barton held an artist demonstration at the studio in connection with the city’s Candy Cane Festival. But it wasn’t enough to recover from months of losses.
Amid an already challenging year, Barton was dealt another blow: higher rent. Barton’s landlord informed her in December that rent was increasing by $300 per month in the new year. The price hike wasn’t a surprise. The artist had been told her rent would eventually increase when she opened her gallery in August 2019. She would need to pull in more money to survive. But the pandemic wasn’t part of her financial plan.
A need for local support and the future for other artists
The gallery’s last day is Dec. 31.
Barton said she’s open to returning to a physical storefront in Clermont one day — if the right opportunity arises. She believes the area is home to plenty of affluent collectors and buyers but thinks many aren’t focused on supporting small businesses.
“They don’t buy here. They buy somewhere else,” Barton said. “If you want a business to make it, you have to shop with us.”
Still, Barton remains grateful for the loyal customers who stuck by her over the years.
“Those are the people I’m going to really miss,” she said. “They’ve become good friends.”
Barton said she’ll also miss the five other artists who sold their wares at her gallery and are going their separate ways: Sharon Repple, Gene Gandee, Stewart Jones, David Hunter and Barbara Early.
“It’s sad,” she said. “But there’s not really other options.”
Retooling her business and going online
Despite a year of setbacks, Barton isn’t giving up. She’s going virtual instead. It’s a transition many businesses have made this year, and Barton believes it’s a good fit for her.
“My husband has been experiencing some health issues, and I realized I needed to be home more now anyway,” she said.
She’s been working with a company that specializes in marketing fine art to super collectors across the country. She sees the Internet as an international marketplace.
“Now I can sell a piece to anyone in the world,” she said. “It’s just a matter of getting your stuff out there.”
Zoom events and digital galleries are other venues Barton is exploring.
She’ll keep her fans posted on Facebook and Instagram about upcoming plans. People can also sign up for a monthly newsletter on her website, www.hopebartonfinearts.com.
For now, the long-time artist is taking a break to destress and get some perspective. But her art will go on. Even at 78, Barton paints every day. Her new goal is to paint the Chain of Lakes and take nature excursions in surrounding areas.
“I don’t intend to stop painting any time,” she said. “It’s just part of who I am.”