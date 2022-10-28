The streets of downtown Clermont were filled with parents and children making their way collecting candy from the merchants, ready to hand out sweet delights.
Everywhere one looked, children gaily clad in costumes carried bags ready to receive whatever they could gather.
It was no exaggeration to state the air was abuzz with excitement, and for good reason. It was the return of the downtown parade, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody looks forward to this,” said Cathy Clay, executive director of Magic Moments, both a daycare and learning facility, speaking of the recent past before shifting the conversation to today, Friday, Oct. 28’s event. “This year, everybody was so excited they showed up early.”
By 8 a.m., parents, grandparents, guardians and children had gathered en masse, she said, so the decision was made to start the “parade” early. Expected to end at 11 a.m., it ended an hour early, 10 a.m, By 10:30 a.m., downtown Clermont returned to normal.
Among those glad to see the resumption of the “parade” was Hilary Beasley, with 4 Corners Health and Rehabilitation.
“I’ve been here 10 years and was so sad they didn’t have it the past few years,” she said. “I’m glad it’s back.”
Perhaps puzzled by all this was Beasley’s six month old daughter, Zoey, dressed as Wonder Woman, who found putting her hand in her mouth possibly preferable to candy being distributed.