Every Sunday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., from City Hall Park to 8th Street on Montrose Street, Historic Downtown Clermont hosts up to 60 vendor booths in an outdoor, open-air market. Shoppers find fresh produce (conventional, organic, aquaponic), bakery goods, food prep/storage, spices, salts, knife sharpening, sauces, dips, handmade and homemade crafts, Cottage Industry goods and much more. Live music, food vendors and Downtown shops make this seven-year old market one of Lake County's largest, most vibrant and 'growing-est'! Parking and admission is free. Inquiries from quality vendors welcome! Sandy Farnsworth, info@ clermontdowntownpartnership.com, 352.394.3392, www. clermontdowntownpartnership.com.