Food truck fun is right around the corner, as the First Friday Food Trucks event moves to the second Friday, due to the New Year’s holiday. Jan. 8, 5:30–9 p.m., a variety of foods will be available in downtown Clermont.
Jan. 16 will be Mega Food Trucks, with even more tasty options available downtown, 4–9 p.m. Vendors will include Ritters Frozen Custard, Arctic Ice, Box On The Road, Oshiimotto Japanese, Moto’s, K&E Italian, Jour d’ Crepes, Willy T’s Seafood & Crab Shack, Chi Phi, Monsta Lobsta, Fat Ones, Flingy Wingy, Europa Grille, Fully Loaded, El Cubanito, Hole Lotta Donuts, Rubio’s Baja, Up In Smoke, Pizza In A Cone, Peter John’s Ice Cream and more.
This family event also will host crafters, vendors, a Kid’s Zone rock-climbing wall and music by the Greye Band. Wine and beer will be available. Bring your lawn chairs. Many stores will be open late. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks and maintain safe social distancing.