This year, the City of Clermont makes its much-anticipated return for its 32nd Annual Light Up Clermont celebration with live entertainment, holiday shopping, free family fun, old and new traditions, and so much more. This year’s theme, “Gnome for the Holidays,” is sure to present a season full of enchanted festivities.
The event begins with the annual tree lighting celebration in Downtown Clermont at City Hall Park at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. There, Mayor Tim Murry will light the decorated tree at City Hall Park.
This will be followed with by live holiday music; photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Clermont City Center; and Christmas carolers up and down Montrose Street, singing holiday standards. The event will also feature plenty of vendors, food and activities for the whole family until 9 p.m.
The traditional holiday parade through downtown Clermont follows at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4. Come see the traditional floats and the newly decorated floats all competing for awards including Best Themed, Gnome for the Holiday, and more. The parade will also feature the mayor, city council, and Grand Marshal Kaylin Whitney — an Olympic gold medalist from Clermont.
Come Saturday evening the holiday spirit continues with two free performances of the Lessons & Carols Concert, presented by Montverde Academy at the Clermont Performing Arts Center. Showtimes are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Dec. 10
One event returning is Cookies and Cocoa from 6-9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10 in downtown. Take delight in all kinds of free tasty cookies and treats being offered by participating merchants, as well as view all the decorated display windows.
Then, be entertained by local community acts, who have been gearing up to show off all their talents throughout the night at the main stage in City Hall Park.
Nov, 20-Jan. 2, 2022
There’s still more. Back by popular demand is the Enchanted Forest of Trees at Victory Pointe, open daily from Nov. 20-Jan. 2, 2022.
Enjoy the 50 trees decorated by local businesses and organizations while listening to holiday music and enjoying the sights. A mailbox, that sends letters directly to the North Pole, is also located at the Enchanted Forest of Trees so that children of all ages can drop off their letters to Santa. The mailbox will be available until Dec, 20, so don’t forget to include address on the letters, as Santa will be responding.
Be sure to bring all your “gnomies” to all of the holiday activities going on in Clermont to celebrate the season.
Maritza Rivera is with the City of Clermont Parks and Recreation Department. She may be reached at MRiver@clermontfl.org