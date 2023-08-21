Shoppers and store owners will be pleased to know that the city council’s work on improving the Downtown area of Clermont is almost at an end.
Improvements to W. Montrose Street are nearly done, completing the final phase of the Streetscape Project that is part of Clermont’s award-winning Master Plan.
The Streetscape Project began in 2019 and included removing existing asphalt, sidewalks, curbs, driveways, and landscape in order to upgrade underground utilities, increase parking and lighting, provide event power, and install brick pavers on Osceola Street, W. Minneola Street and W. Montrose between West Avenue and Lake Avenue.
Work on W. Montrose Street started in February 2022 and is expected to be completed by early next year. The original construction schedule was impacted by weather - including two named storms - unknown underground conditions and challenges with materials acquisition.
To maintain fire protection, keep traffic flowing and minimize inconveniences, the work is being completed in sections of no more than 300 feet. The intersection of 8th Street and W. Montrose Street is scheduled to be opened next week and work will continue east toward 7th Street.
Much of the work has been completed and the City is working with the contractor to ensure W. Montrose Street is open for upcoming holiday events and festivals.
A Clermont City Council spokesperson said: “We truly appreciate our downtown business partners including Clermont Main Street, who have been extremely supportive and patient as we work to complete this project.
“We know the work is impactful and extremely inconvenient so we have worked hard to provide construction updates and alert property owners when we do have unexpected issues.”