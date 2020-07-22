At City Healthcare LLC, Dr. Aasma Riaz, MD and her staff are busy offering personalized and premium primary care services to the booming community of Clermont.
Dr. Aasma Riaz is board certified in Internal Medicine and has over 16 years of extensive experience in different clinical settings including hospital, nursing home, urgent care, wound care and outpatient clinic.
Currently she is focusing more on primary care along with some commitment at the wound care center. The office offers many services for the convenience of our patients including physicals, management of diabetes, thyroid, asthma, COPD, CHF, atrial fibrillation, depression and anxiety, women’s health including pap smear, weight management (includes personalized weight loss plans), joint injections, skin biopsies, EKG, INR check, blood glucose check and many more.
Dr. Aasma Riaz, MD has been in Clermont for over two years. It has been an amazing experience to grow as a primary care practice along side the rapidly growing community of Clermont. While there were many local residents who were glad to find a local physician and avoid the commute to Orlando, a huge amount of our patient panel comes from the people moving into the area. Now we all agree moving is stressful but we are so proud to help many new residents transition over their complex medical care smoothly and we are hoping to continue to do so in future as well.
Find us at www.cityhealthcarellc.com or at our physical location in the medical office building next to South Lake Hospital at 1920 Don Wickham Dr, Suite 140, Clermont FL. Our phone number is 352-227-3341.
Accepting all major insurances including Medicare, Humana, Aetna, United, Cigna, Orlando Health (Allegiance), Disney (CoreSource), UMR, Freedom, Optimum and Florida Blue.