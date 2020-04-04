Dr Estimé on Covid-19

The Covid19 has come so suddenly we cannot help but realizing how vulnerable we are as humans. Perversely, as it evanesces, we hope the virus will leave behind the gift of humility, and a society of people with internalized good hygiene.
The COVID19 is a mutated SARS virus, a coronavirus. Although the media as you’ve heard/seen seem gleam, I urge you to remain calm and to carry out the usual precautions: wash hands with soap and water thoroughly. Avoid packed places.
This virus causes so many deaths because by the time of medical intervention, the affected individuals are already too far gone. Many people who have tested positive are quarantined and that’s the extent of the medical community’s plan and treatment. When the quarantined becomes symptomatic, there’s still not much of a plan. One’s only hope is not to be infected. In an era of quantum mechanics, polymerase chain reactions, Tesla and iPhone; am I wrong to expect more than quarantine, mandatory curfew, and tears from the leaders and the CDC?
Clermont Internal Medicine is open to serve you during this pandemic. Feel free to call with concerns. Thankfully, our staff is well equipped, and ready to help and tend to your medical needs.
(352) 404 5174
www.ClermontInternalMedicine.Com
Dr Estimé on Covid19