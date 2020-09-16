The Central Florida Dreamplex, serving children and adults with disabilities, has resumed a select number of recreational and educational programs in the past month.
In-person classes with capacity limits and other safety measures in place began in mid-August, allowing recreational therapy students to return for the first time since March.
A partnership with Swiss Ski Resort allowed the facility to offer an adaptive water ski clinic to individuals with physical and/or intellectual disabilities. The Dreamplex Therapeutic School also began its school year, with a new Pre-K program at its Orlando location to serve children who are deaf or hard of hearing.
As outdoor temperatures turn cooler, an adaptive hike is scheduled at Lake Louisa State Park on Oct. 17, wheelchair tennis clinics are planned each month through the remainder of this year, and an adaptive track and field event is set for Nov. 14 at Montverde Academy.
For more information on these and other programs in the Clermont area, contact the Dreamplex at 352-394-0212 or info@cfldreamplex.com.
The Dreamplex normally raises funds through two fundraisers each year; unfortunately, both had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. To raise funds this year, a virtual event will take place in November.
Called Glow Together, it includes a glow-in-the-dark dance party from your own home, plus a “Fill the Pit Challenge” raffle in which participants can win $1,000 cash, a stay at a Westgate Resorts location or restaurant gift cards. The event is free, and raffle tickets are $10. For registration, raffle tickets and more information, visit www.cfldreamplex.com/glow2020.