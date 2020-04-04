Saturday, April 18, from 9 – 11 a.m., members of the Clermont Garden Club will be selling caladium bulbs in front of the Garden Club, 849 West Avenue near downtown Clermont. You won’t even have to get out of your car to purchase them, because volunteers are offering drive-thru service. Caladium bulbs will be sold in bags of six bulbs at $5 per bag – or you can buy four bags for $20 and get one bag free (while supplies last). The caladiums come in three colors – red, pink, and white – and now is the perfect time to plant them!