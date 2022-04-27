If only Scott Chevalier can get the agreed-upon price down just a couple of thousand dollars, prospects are good the Hope Center will acquire a bus that will be converted into a well-stocked traveling food pantry, complete with refrigeration.
It’s an interesting story regarding the bus, according to Chevalier (and yes, he is distantly related to the late actor Maurice Chevalier, in case you were wondering). He is negotiating with the mechanic who used to service this and other buses for a bus company that went out of business because of COVID-19.
Once the bus is purchased, it will cost around $30,000 to convert,” Chevalier said. “Conversion will take about six weeks.”
From there, the bus will travel to Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde, as well as Clermont.
It will be a supplement to the food truck currently in use. That food truck travels to the abovementioned communities, serving free hot meals every two weeks.
Chevalier has all confidence this bus is just about a reality, and he attributes it to how the Hope Center functions.
“What we’re really good at is doing more with less,” he said.
Of course, what the Hope Center could do is more exposure, according to Fred Louwersheimer, who volunteers at the faith-based nonprofit.
“A goal is getting our story out,” Louwersheimer said. “We need all levels of support.”
CLERMONT RUN FOR HOPE 5k RUN 2022
As with almost any nonprofit, raising funds is a priority. For the Hope Center, one of its efforts will be a 5k run on May 21 at Victory Pointe Park. The hope is to attract at least 500 participants.
“Activities start 7 a.m., with the race beginning 8 a.m.,” Chevalier said. There will be a number of categories, including those under age eight, youth, over 65, groups, etc. There will also be other activities. “There will be food trucks, a DJ, and unlike the last run, people will be able to hang around afterwards.”
For those interested in participating, the entry fee is $30 per person. In return, each participant will receive an individual medal, T-shirt and gift bag.
To learn more or to register: scott.chevalier@cflhope.org, or: cflhope.org
THRIFT STORE OPENING
Another new feature the Hope Center is adding will be the addition of a thrift store that will merchandise gently used goods. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled for April 28.