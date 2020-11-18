The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller will host a week-long event to help those with a suspended driver license, nearing a suspension, or in past-due collections.
Dubbed “Operation Green Light,” this annual event is hosted by clerks’ offices throughout the state. Lake County’s event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 16-20.
“We recognize that having a suspended license has a detrimental impact on the day-to-day lives of residents who are trying to travel to and from work or to the store,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. “During this event, our goal is to help customers get their license reinstated, or avoid being suspended, by offering incentives for paying in full, reducing the cost of the fees owed or signing them up for payment plans.”
The event will accommodate payments over the phone by calling 352-742-3846 or online after a customer has coordinated payment terms with a payment clerk. Those wishing to pay in-person can do so at the Lake County Courthouse, 550 W. Main St., First Floor, East Wing, Tavares.
In most instances, those who pay their obligations in full, or sign up for a monthly payment plan by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, will be able to have their driver license reinstated and save money.
For more information, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/GreenLight.