Lake County among recipients
ST. PETERSBURG — Duke Energy Florida is investing $200,000 in strategic economic development and recruitment programs across the state.
The Duke Energy Foundation grants will help communities across the state attract, build and grow businesses, as well as tackle emerging recruitment and workforce challenges.
“These community partners are delivering meaningful results for our state, and we’re proud to support their ongoing commitment to growing our economy and enhancing the quality of life for all residents,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.
One of this year’s recipients is Enterprise Florida. The state economic development agency is receiving a $25,000 grant to provide the opportunity to host and further build relationships with site selection consultants and corporate real estate executives in attendance at the Team Florida events. These events will help to improve the perceptions of doing business in Florida and generate awareness of the opportunities in the state.
“Enterprise Florida is grateful for the continued investment and partnership in Team Florida,” said Destin Wells, Enterprise Florida Inc. senior vice president of business development. “This year is a renewal and resurgence of the state’s marketing cooperative, and Duke Energy has always been there with not just the financial support, but strategic thinking and leadership.”
Additional grants were awarded, including:
Lake County Board of County Commissioners – $10,000.Lake County will create a promotional video to showcase its premier location in Central Florida for business attraction and expansion. Elevate Lake and Lake County’s economic development office will collaborate with Visit Lake, Lake County’s tourism office, to produce the video.
Sumter County – $10,000.Sumter County will update its economic development website with new photos and major revisions, including new content and a refreshed website design.
ABOUT THE DUKE ENERGY FOUNDATION
The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. More information about the Foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation
