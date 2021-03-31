Caleb Angel, of Clermont, didn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stop his plans to complete his Eagle Scout project at Oakland Nature Preserve, located at 747 Machete Trail in Oakland.
After replacement of the Seepage Stream bridge at the park was identified as his target project, Angel’s work was put on hold for almost a year due to pandemic restrictions both at the preserve and through the Scouts program, according to his father, Todd Angel.
Undeterred, the teen got busy with design and planning, including seeking help from an engineer. He also used GoFundMe to help with fundraising, and he was able to meet his goal to cover the cost of the bridge.
The project involved replacing the old bridge so it both spanned the stream without interfering with the water flow and was pleasing to the eye, considering it is part of a well-trodden portion of the park’s nature trails.
“Additionally, the staff uses this bridge as a crossover to access the back portions of the preserve, so the bridge had to be strong enough to support a fully loaded golf cart,” Todd Angel said.
The bridge is south of the park’s Education Center and not connected to the popular boardwalk that ends at Lake Apopka. Instead, it leads to a sandhill restoration area, where Oakland Nature Preserve staff and volunteers have been working to restore native plants to the hilly habitat.
Through the hard work of his Eagle project team and excellent planning, Angel was able to finish his project within two days. And the bridge was open to foot – and golf cart – traffic the next week.