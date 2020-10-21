Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election runs through Oct. 31 in Lake County, with sites open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Lake County voters can vote at any of the following 12 sites during that timeframe.
• Cagan Crossings Community Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
• Clermont Arts and Recreation Center at 3700 S. US Highway 27, Clermont
• Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
• Eustis Service Center, 301 W. Ward Avenue, Eustis
• Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St, 2nd Floor, Lady Lake
• County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, 2nd Floor, Tavares
• Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
• Minneola City Hall, 800 N. U.S. Hwy 27, Minneola
• Southside Umatilla Community Center, 17107 Ball Park Road, Umatilla
• 24019 SR 46 (formerly the Sorrento Hardware Store), Sorrento
• Supervisor of Elections Office, 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares
• W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
During early voting, voters may choose any of the locations to cast their ballot, instead of waiting until election day to vote at their assigned precinct. In addition, secure drop boxes will be available at each early voting site for those wishing to deposit their completed vote-by-mail ballots instead of returning them by USPS.
Sample ballots will be mailed to all voters who have not opted to vote by mail. Voters can mark up their sample ballot and bring it with them to the polls. They can then easily transfer their selections to their actual ballot.
For sample ballots and additional voting information, visit www.LakeVotes.com.