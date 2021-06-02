The “Condiment Launcher,” designed by East Ridge High School students in Lake County’s High School High Tech (HSHT) program, was the top pick by judges in The Able Trust’s 2nd Annual Project Venture Business Development Competition.
The East Ridge team was named champions after presenting their “Love the Launch” concept to a panel of judges made up of manufacturing, technology and higher education professionals. The team, sponsored by exceptional student education (ESE) teacher Nicole Marconi, was one of five finalists in the statewide competition.
The students’ presentation included a 30-second commercial for the Condiment Launcher, which is designed to improve efficiencies at restaurants, school cafeterias and other eatery-based locations.
The East Ridge High School team’s commercial can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/531862614.
“I am so proud of our HSHT students for taking first place in Project Venture. The students did an exceptional job preparing and presenting their project,” said Julie Robinson-Lueallen, East Ridge High School principal. “Ms. Marconi is a phenomenal teacher who goes above and beyond to ensure students find success. Congratulations to our HSHT Knights.”
The team’s win earned The Education Foundation of Lake County $1,500 to use toward the district’s High School High Tech program.
The Florida Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and The Able Trust partners with organizations around the state, including the Education Foundation of Lake County, to provide key services to high school students with disabilities and their families.
The HSHT program provides high school students with all disabilities the opportunity to explore jobs or postsecondary education leading to successful careers.
During the 2020-2021 school year, the HSHT program served more than 1000 students with disabilities at 43 sites in 40 counties and achieved a graduation rate of 99% for all participating seniors.
