East Ridge HS boys soccer Class 7A champions

Editor’s note: Late last week, just as the paper was about to go to press, word was received that the East Ridge High School boys soccer team won the state championship in its division. The information the News Leader was able to acquire was sparse, and it awaited permission from another source, which it received (after deadline had elapsed) and is now reprinted in this edition, courtesy ScoreBookLive.
DELAND – Nicholas Aquilino and the Clermont East Ridge defense built a steel wall against Lithia Newsome in Saturday’s Class 7A state final. All the Knights needed was one goal. Instead, they scored three.
Max Kempany scored the game-winner on a highlight-reel goal, and Amir Taylor added two more goals to send the Knights to a 3-0 victory. The victory gave East Ridge its first title and denied the Wolves their first.
Aquilino and the Knights (19-3-1) completed their fourth shutout of the playoffs. Each time, they defused the other team’s top scorers. Aquilino had three saves, but also intercepted several crosses into the box.
Their final defusion was of a Newsome offense led by Stephen Gilbert. With a body like a linebacker with wide-receiver speed, Gilbert challenged the Knights in several ways. When he wasn’t testing Aquilino, Greyson Ayer and Gabe Canineu were.
East Ridge coach John Quirk answered with a senior-led defense and midfield led by Jackson Sandoval and Chase Barth. They kept Gilbert and his teammates at bay.
“Our strategy is to play our game,” Sandoval said. “We know we can play that type of speed. We can defend long balls. We’ve been doing it all season. One goal in the entire state tournament, we don’t have a strategy. We play as we always do.”
Quirk added:
“Our ability to hold teams to one goal in five playoff matches speaks volumes about our goalkeeping and our team defense. I’m really proud of them.”
Both teams probed the defenses. But it wasn’t until Kempany’s highlight-reel goal that East Ridge found a way in. Ethan Loden ran up the left sideline, then centered along the 6-yard box. Kempany, defended by two players, back-heeled the ball past Newsome keeper Zachary Heinis to put the Knights up 1-0 with 23:40 left in the first half.
“It was a crazy goal,” Kempany said. “It was in the moment. I’m glad it went in.”
Junior Amir Taylor added two more goals, both in the second half. With 33:58 left in regulation, an East Ridge player lofted a pass into the penalty area. The pass bounced off Newsome’s Kyle Smith to Taylor, who then scored for a 2-0 Knights lead.
Taylor scored again with 14:59 left, this one from 15 yards out.