East Ridge Middle School recently won the South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Spirit Award as part of the annual teacher appreciation breakfast, which was adjusted this year to incorporate pandemic safety protocols.
The school posted on its Facebook page, “Congratulations to Mrs. [Amy] Ashley, our Creative Director aka Art teacher and the entire faculty and staff on winning the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Spirit Award at the annual Teacher Appreciation Breakfast. Special thanks to the Chamber, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, and Office Depot!” The spirit competition went virtual this year, leading schools to get even more creative than usual in their effort to be named Most School Spirit and receive $1,500 worth of printing at Office Depot.