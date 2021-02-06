Students and faculty from East Ridge Middle School were heavily involved in the Champions 2-Mile Race, which raised money for the local Boys & Girls Club, on Jan. 23 at Waterfront Park in Clermont.
With more than 250 participants in the 2-miler and Kids’ Fun Run, a lot of help was needed, and ERMS filled many roles.
Students from Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Builders Club helped supply finishers with meals, water, bagels and snack packs. Students from the Thespian Club sang the National Anthem. Dajuan Brantley, an 8th grader at ERMS and a member of the Boys & Girls Club, designed the top finishers’ awards. Physical Education teacher Josh Castleman served as race directo,r and ERMS Principal Jamie Sidoruk ran the race to provide some motivation for his students.
The event was presented by the Clermont Triathlon Club, Clermont Police Department, the City of Clermont and Sommer Sports.