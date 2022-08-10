East Ridge and South Lake high schools are adding new courses to their existing aviation programs.
East Ridge High saw 23 students pass the Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS) Safety I certification. This achievement, through the Unmanned Safety Institute, confirms students’ knowledge of the science of aerodynamics, the capability of unmanned aircraft, and the rules and procedures by which these aircraft operate.
Teacher Mark Day lauded the use of Zephyr drone simulators for helping to develop the students’ skills.
“The simulators were a big win,” he said. “I was able to create practice sessions, routes and courses, and simulate emergencies before the students flew the actual vehicles.”
One of Day’s students, Moriah Langford, a senior, has gone above and beyond and was the recipient of Pilot Pen’s 2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant. The award, which also provides funding to East Ridge, is presented to students who are helping to make a difference for others with their STEM initiatives.
In Langford’s case, that includes leading a team for the Real World Design Challenge, a worldwide competition where students used engineering and software skills to design small unmanned aircraft to help with package delivery by drones, and the integration of those drones into the National Airspace System.
Langrod is also pursuing her Private Pilot Certificate at Umatilla Airport, where she has already flown solo, and is preparing for her cross-country flight training.
Nearly 300 Lake students are expected to be enrolled in aviation and aerospace programs for 2022-23, with additional drones, simulators and related technology as part of their curriculum.
That’s an increase from the nearly 200 students who enrolled last school year in courses devoted to various aspects of aviation and aerospace, including private pilot operations and drone missions. Students earned college credit, 42 industry certifications, and scholarships worth more than $200,000.
SOUTH LAKE HIGH SCHOOL
At South Lake High School, 21 U.S. Navy JROTC cadets enrolled in “Introduction to Aerospace” and “Unmanned Drone Operations” courses last year under the leadership of Lt. Col. John Pylant in association with Embry-Riddle.
“We want our cadets to be immersed in aviation,” Pylant said. “Even our simulator room is designed around the model of Navy and Marine Corps operations rooms, right down to the red lights.”
By year’s end, and after 180 hours of flight simulator time across 360 missions, and nearly 130 hours of drone flight time, 12 cadets had earned their Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Safety I certificates.
Motivated by their school-year success, cadets met with Pylant for nearly 30 hours over the summer to increase their knowledge of unmanned aircraft. Subsequently, three cadets: Jonah Smith, Nicholas Bass, and Trenton Martin passed the FAA Commercial Drone Pilot certification exam.
The South Lake cadets are now authorized to fly drones for compensation, a lucrative career now and after they graduate high school.
