The Education Foundation of Lake County has earned the 2021 GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, which is the world’s largest source of nonprofit information.
This is the second year that the foundation earned Platinum status.
“It’s our long-held belief to be transparent about our work,” said Carman Cullen, foundation executive director. “By maintaining our status as a GuideStar Platinum level nonprofit, we can easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, other nonprofits and the media.”
To reach the Platinum level, the Education Foundation of Lake County shares extensive information on its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.
Established in 1987, The Education Foundation is a non-for-profit organization that is the direct support organization for Lake County Public Schools.
Visit EdFoundationLake.com.