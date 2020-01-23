TAVARES -- Lake County Schools’ Educational Choice gives families the flexibility to send their children to any traditional public school, regardless of where in Florida they live, as long as the school has capacity (room for out-of-zone students) and the family can provide transportation.
Lake County Schools will begin accepting applications for 2020-2021 Educational Choice transfers from Lake County residents starting Feb. 3. The Open Enrollment window extends through April 30 for Lake residents. A second window, for any Florida resident, opens in June, as long as the school has capacity.
If an open school (one with the capacity to take additional out-of-zone students) receives more applications than open seats, a random, computerized lottery will be held and applicants will be contacted in the order determined by the lottery. Other applicants will be placed on a waiting list in the order determined by the lottery.
Applications to schools with closed capacity (available for the Feb.-April window only), meaning they have no room for out-of-zone students, also will be placed on a waiting list in an order determined by a random, computerized lottery. Those applicants will be notified of any openings in the order of the list.
Learn more about Open Enrollment for Lake County Schools at www.lake.k12.fl.us/EducationalChoice