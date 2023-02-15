Lake County Schools is now accepting applications from Lake County residents for 2023-24 Educational Choice transfers; the process began Feb. 1 and the Open Enrollment window will remain open through April 28 for Lake residents. A second 2023-24 window, for all Florida residents, opens in June.
Educational Choice gives families the flexibility to send their children to any traditional public school, regardless of where in Florida they live, as long as the school has capacity and the family can provide transportation.
If an open school (one with capacity to take additional students) receives more applications than open seats, a random, computerized lottery will be held and selected applicants will be contacted in the order determined by the lottery. Other applicants will be placed on a waiting list and notified.
Applications to schools with closed capacity – no room for out-of-zone students – also will be placed on a waiting list in an order determined by a random, computerized lottery. In the event of openings, applicants will be notified in the order determined by the computerized list. Waiting lists expire on the Friday after Labor Day of the new school year.
TO LEARN MORE
www.lake.k12.fl.us/EducationalChoice
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us