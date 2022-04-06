The war in Ukraine is having a marked impact to a local organization with ties to Poland, the Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc., whose co-president is Mary Kay Pieski, who lives in the Trilogy subdivision in Groveland.
Its members, who hail across the U.S., are educators, either active or retired, as well as overseas. The number of refugees pouring into Poland from Ukraine has had a direct impact on the latter.
“Our partners we work with who live in Poland, in the town of Otwock Wielke, have taken in the refugees,” Pieski said. “The children are boarding in schools and gymnasiums.”
While some are orphans, many are with mothers and other female adults, she added, as the husbands and fathers have been conscripted to defend Ukraine.
Those with the organization who are in Poland are doing whatever they can to help ease the trauma of the children. One of the ways is through the arts, said Pieski. The programs employed are helping Ukrainian children work through the traumas of fear, grief, loss, to navigate through the pain.
Another aspect is to help both the Ukrainian and Polish children.
“They’re able to find joy and work alongside Polish children and teach them about their culture,” Pieski said. In turn, the Polish children are able to do likewise.
However, like all things, supplies are in short supply, and Eagle-Orzel Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc. is doing everything it can to address those concerns.
“For example, recently they needed flashlights,” she said.
So Pieski placed an announcement on the Trilogy website beginning the first week in March asking for financial support. Donations started pouring in. at the end of the first week, $5000 was received. Then it grew exponentially, to $10,000 and then to $20,000. It is still climbing.
While much of the monies are from fellow members across the U.S., as well as her neighbors in Trilogy, Pieski is still stunned, as this is her first-ever fundraising effort for such a cause.
“We do hold fundraisers and those proceeds go to fund three summer camps in Poland in June,” Pieski said. This year, however, attendance at the camps will have to be virtual.
WISH TO CONTRIBUTE?
Visit the website: www.eagle-orzel.org
General email: Eagle.orzel2@gmail.com
Mary Kay Pieski: mkpieski@gmail.com
Donations can also be made to Mary Kay Pieski, 196 Bayou Bend Road, Groveland, FL 34736.
ABOUT EAGLE-ORZEL EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Formed in 2019, the Eagle-Orzeł Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating and facilitating educational and cultural exchanges between the United States and Poland.
Founded by two Polish-American educators, its mission is grounded in the conviction that interactions between and among American and Polish teachers, artists, and students offer mutually beneficial and enriching experiences. Such encounters hold the promise of enhancing the intercultural sensitivity and global competencies of those involved.
The Eagle-Orzeł Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc. seeks to contribute to the landscape of international exchange by organizing and supporting a variety of cross-cultural activities such as short-term teaching experiences for American educators in Poland, joint professional development programs for Polish and American teachers in Poland and the United States, and partnerships between American and Polish educational and cultural organizations and institutions.
Like-minded individuals are invited to support the mission and activities of the Eagle-Orzeł Educational and Cultural Exchange, Inc.
