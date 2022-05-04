This year’s holy month of Ramadan officially came to an end this past Monday, May 2. Locally, it was marked with a prayer service that started 8 a.m., at Waterfront Park, then followed by Khutbah (the sermon). The entire session ran between 45-60 minutes, and was followed with light snacks.
For those not familiar with Ramadan, Muslims fast from eating and drinking beverages from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., for the entire month of Ramadan, which falls at various points during the year because it is based upon the lunar calendar.
The purpose of fasting is to attain a greater level of God-consciousness. As the Florida Islamic Centers’s Imam Abdul Adheem — whose name in Arabic means Servant of the The Great (God) — wrote in the April 6 edition:
“Muslims are reminded of God’s blessings over us and they are innumerable. We are thankful to be alive after many have been visited by the Angel of Death … Life simply cannot be taken for granted.”
In one of his final sermons, held at the Islamic Center in Minneola, the imam spoke on this concept, starting with the question, “How fast does the month of Ramadan go by?”
“The time goes by so quickly. Even to non-believers, life goes by so quickly,” he said, and does so at an ever-rapid pace as one ages. He raised a sad aspect to this. “A lot of time goes by, wasted.”
Thus, he said, as Muslims, time is important to use.
“Use the lives given wisely. The time is given by Allah,” said Adheem, who then touched upon the inevitable.
“Knowing that death is near softens the heart. Only the deeds one does goes to the grave with the person,” he said. “Pray every prayer as though it’s your last. Just like Ramdan goes by quickly, our lives will go by quickly.”
BREAKING THE FAST
Every evening following the first evening prayer, the fast is broken with a light snack. Then a second prayer session follows. After that, a substantial meal is served. Because the Islamic faith covers many nations and cultures, meals at the Florida Islamic Center varied. One evening the meal might be from a North African culture, the next night, from an Asian nation, and so on.
It is a time of mingling, catching up on news from one person to another, as well as a reminder that being Muslim means being grateful; a time of contemplation, to ponder what a meal might consist of for Muslims who are less fortunate. Most important, submitting to the will of Allah.
ABOUT IMAM ABDUL ADHEEM
The imam was born in Trinidad and lived there until his family moved to New York City. His was not a religious family, he said. However, when he began college, he started asking questions. He saw his friends and how their relationships progressed or fell apart. He also began questioning his purpose in life.
Two circumstances took place that led him to where he is today in his faith as Muslim. His brother married into a religious family and urged others to do likewise.
Then an uncle who still lived in Trinidad came up for a visit at the time of Ramadan. He also was devout and he persuaded his nephew to “give it a try,” which he did. It spurred his longing.
“I wanted to know more about his faith,” he said about his uncle.
His desire was also prompted by the 9-11. Like many innocent Muslims, Adheem was the target of hate. But rather than flee, learning more about his religious heritage grew, and he was fortunate to earn a scholarship.
“This knowledge is so great, I wanted to teach my family,” he said. It was also suggested to him he consider becoming an imam, an idea he resisted. Eventually he realized it was Allah’s will, thus he submitted.
In 2014, after being at two other mosques, he became the imam at Florida Islamic Center, currently located at 60 Center St., in Minneola.
SADAQA JAARIYAH INVESTMENT
For the past several years, a fundraising drive, the Masjid Building Project, has been underway to build a permanent mosque. Contributions can be made on either a one time basis, or through monthly installments.
Those wishing to help fulfill this project can do so with a credit card, check or cash. Donations can be made by mail: Florida Islamic Center, P.O. Box 104, Minneola, FL 34755, or visit: www.floridaislamiccenter.org