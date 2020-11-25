Do you provide care for a loved one, or are you facing challenges as you age? This column is designed to bring support, education and encouragement for those who deal with memory loss, have questions about aging or care for loved ones. Today, we have two questions from our readers.
Caregiver Corner Question
Dear Karen,
My sister lives in an assisted living facility, and due to COVID-19 visiting restrictions, we have had very limited communication. She is hard of hearing, so even phone calls haven’t been successful. Any ideas?
Dear Sister,
Sadly, the pandemic has caused family visiting and communication problems for everyone. In your case, hearing loss has made the situation even harder. Here’s one simple solution.
There is a lot to be said for old-fashioned snail mail. Technology has made it nearly extinct, but during the pandemic it remains to be a readily available and inexpensive way to send love to family members and friends. Finding a heartfelt card or letter in the mailbox brings delight, especially for those sheltered and alone.
I suggest sending your greetings quite often and include old and new photos, memories, poems, scriptures and the grandchildren’s artwork. These tangible communications allow the recipient to feel loved again and again. Why not become pen pals? This can be a meaningful activity for both of you and one that reaps many benefits. Everyone should find love in their mailbox!
Dear Karen,
Although retired, I still look and feel young. I’ve noticed how the term “senior moment” gets used a lot and then a joke or two usually becomes part of the conversation. Are losing my glasses, forgetting what I was looking for in the closet or not remembering a word in the middle of a sentence things that I should take more seriously?
Dear Serious,
You’ve asked a question that many folks have, but frankly, are sometimes afraid to ask. It really has two answers. In general, an awareness of memory loss is a healthy thing to pursue, so learning both answers is important.
It is true that early dementia symptoms include misplacement of items, difficulty with tasks and problem solving, confusion, and poor judgment.
It is also true that as we age, these symptoms will just show up occasionally. This usually happens when we are tired, multi-tasking, stressed out, burnt out, super busy or just overwhelmed with the business of living life.
Gaining knowledge in this area will be an invaluable tool to identifying memory loss signs for you, friends and family. I suggest you begin with www.alz.org and search for their quick link to Know the 10 Signs.
Share your questions, challenges and successes: momentsthatmatterkcb@gmail.com Your submission may be published; however, all submissions will be answered.
Karen Cochran Beaulieu is the author of the book, Moments that Matter; a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss. and the creator of the Moment-Method*. Her know-how as an art teacher, florist, corporate event/wedding planner and published poet prepared her for 15 successful years as an activities director in all areas of senior living. Over the past 10 years, she has been a caregiver for two aging parents. Karen is a resident of Sumter County.