On January 6th, 2022, Eleanor Tietjen Lofgren rejoined her beloved husband, David Lofgren as she passed into eternity.
She was born on June 26, 1928 in New York City to Cilly and Hermann Tietjen, the 2nd of 4 sisters. She met and fell in love with Dave Lofgren in 1945 at a dance for returning WWII veterans. It was a match that lasted almost 72 years.
She was an amazing mother, worker, volunteer, neighbor and friend to many people and she will be sorely missed.
Eleanor leaves behind two sisters, Celie Lundquist and Helen Pitt; 4 children, Catherine (Carr), Neil, Eva (Sedgwick), and John; 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life for Eleanor Lofgren is planned for January 29th at 1 PM at First United Methodist Church of Clermont.