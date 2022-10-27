In response to recent misinformation within our community regarding the return of voted Vote-by-Mail ballots, Lake County Supervisor of Elections, Alan Hays, has posted a short video on the home page at:
https://www.lakevotes.gov
The video may also be viewed at:
https://youtu.be/I1iof2sXFXw
For election related questions, voters are encouraged to contact their trusted source of information, the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734.
Tina Dawson is the Manager, Outreach and Elections Support for Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She may be reached at 352-253-1408.