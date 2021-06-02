Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays encourages residents to contact his office with any questions regarding changes in Florida’s upcoming elections procedures.
All requests for Vote-By-Mail ballots will be valid for only two years, instead of the previous four years. If you have a previously filed request for voting by mail, that request is valid through Dec. 31, 2022. After that date, each request must be renewed.
Elections representatives will be required to ask for more identifying data when callers seek certain services by phone, as well. Identification requests may involve driver license or state-issued ID data or the last four digits of your social security number.
In addition, the rules for returning Vote-By-Mail ballots via drop boxes have changed significantly, according to Hays.
“We will continue to have a drop box in our office available to receive your ballots anytime the office is open for business,” he said in a message to the media. “The drop box in our parking lot previously enjoyed by voters around the clock will not be available until the legislature revises the law to accommodate such convenience.”
Early Voting locations will have drop boxes available only when open for business. Vote-By-Mail ballots can still be mailed via the US Postal Service, as well.
“All in all, each of us can be proud to live in America. One way we are able to show how thankful we are is to continue to exercise our right to vote,” Hays wrote. “Encourage others to become registered, become informed about the candidates and the issues, then make informed decisions when voting.”
If you have questions about the voting process, call 352-343-9734.