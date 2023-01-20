Get ready to be amazed by the talent of today’s elementary school students when the South Lake Art League opens its 2023 student art exhibit, featuring 41 new pieces from four area elementary schools.
“I am thrilled we have four South Lake area elementary schools participating in our show this year. I enjoy talking with the art teachers, parents and students about their artwork,” said SLAL President Lisa Harris. “We hope more schools will join us with submissions next year! The community is invited to stop by to see this show as well as to see the other current exhibit of SLAL member artwork”
SCHOOLS AND ART TEACHERS
This exciting new student art exhibition will be on display through Sunday, February 5 with 41 new pieces of student artwork,” said Kathy Henderson, show director of the South Lake Art League.
Among the schools and students participating, will be one of particular note.
“We are very excited to have Clermont Elementary participating with the help of Dr. Alynne Solway, who is the art teacher there specializing in three to five-year-old students with special needs,” said Henderson. “Her students are certainly wonderful little artists as are all our entries.”
Solway expressed gratitude over the fact these students were participating.
“We are thrilled to have our artwork hanging here in the South Lake Art League Gallery,” Solway said. “Art engages children's senses in open-ended play and supports the development of cognitive, social-emotional and multisensory skills.
“As children progress into elementary school and beyond, art continues to provide opportunities for brain development, mastery, self-esteem and creativity,” she said. “The children who have participated and engaged in the creation of this art approach the subject each week with excitement and joy.”
She added that much credit and thanks go to P.J. Commerford for her patience and guidance.
Another who teaches art is Jennifer Waalewyn, of the Minneola Charter School, with students under her charge from kindergarten through fifth grade. In addition to the current exhibit at the Art League, 30 of her fifth graders will be displaying their art at the upcoming Highwayman show in Tavares, which runs Feb. 3rd through March.
Among her students whose artwork is currently on exhibit is Francesca Buonincontri.
“I am really happy, surprised and excited that my artwork was accepted for this show,” Buonicontri said. “Ms. Jennifer Waalewyn is my art teacher at Minneola Charter School and art is my favorite class in school.”
Emily Carlson has been the art teacher at Lost Lake Elementary for six years. According to Henderson, Carlson has given her fifth grade students free choice of ambiguous words to use in their art pieces in watercolor, pastel, colored pencil and acrylic.
Tracy McCoy, the art and elementary school teacher of first through sixth grade students at South Lake Montessori, had her students study famous art pieces and duplicated them using acrylic, pastel and watercolor and their very own creativity.
UPCOMING
Following this exhibit, SLAL will be hosting its Fine Art Photography Show, which will open with a reception on March 4. Registrations are now available on the website or in the gallery.
In addition, a new SLAL art exhibition will soon be hung at the Clermont City Center.
TO LEARN MORE
South Lake Art League
776 W. Montrose St.
Clermont
email: ElisaBHarris@GMail.com
website: www.SouthLakeArtLeague.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southlakeartleague
Kathy Henderson at 407-719-2815; Katdklown@aol.com