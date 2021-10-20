TAVARES — The Lake County Office of Elevate Lake is launching a cutting-edge online application to support its strategy for business retention, expansion and attraction.
The GIS app allows businesses, municipal partners and site selectors to search available commercial and industrial properties in the area and provides access to advanced analytical tools enabling businesses to produce reports on demand.
As an example, businesses looking for 100,000 square feet of industrial space within a few miles of U.S. 27 can use this app to quickly find available properties that meet their criteria as well as evaluate local demographics, workforce and infrastructure.
“Elevate Lake is pleased to offer GIS WebTech’s Recruit application to our local partners, business community and prospects,” said Elevate Lake Director Tracy Garcia, CEcD. “This platform provides a combination of data and information that are site-specific – all in an easy-to-use application on our website.
“We’ve partnered with REsimplifi, Inc. for automatic updates to the Recruit platform which keeps the data current and as accurate as possible, providing partners, businesses and site selectors detailed analysis that will enhance Lake County’s business retention, expansion and attraction efforts,” she said.
Also used by Enterprise Florida, the application provides consistent data and user experience for businesses focusing on Lake County after considering the state as a whole. The free app is easy to use and accessible for site selectors, businesses, municipal partners and community members.
TO USE
Visit https://elevatelake.com/businessattraction and click on “find properties” for more information and to access the platform.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
For more information about the Office of Elevate Lake, visit https://elevatelake.com/ or follow the Lake County Economic Development Facebook page.
The Office of Elevate Lake can be reached by contacting 352-343-9647, or: info@elevatelake.com
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov