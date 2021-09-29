Two thousand, nine hundred seventy-seven. That is the number of people who died as a result of the attacks on America Sept. 11, 2001. It’s a staggering amount. Innocent people going about their daily lives not knowing this was their last day on earth.
What many people may not know is that eleven of those victims were pregnant women. As a mother myself, it touched my heart very deeply. Eleven. Those precious ones aren’t included in the 2,977 victims, but they should be. Nestled safely inside their mothers, these little ones never knew life as we do today. Eleven victims who had yet to take their first breath.
As our family prepares for the arrival of a new baby boy in our family, I think about those eleven mothers and grandmothers. I think about the fathers, grandfathers, aunts and uncles that will never meet these precious ones.
Very soon, my daughter will know the joy of holding her son in her arms, but those 11 women never knew that joy. As a grandmother, I can tell you how I have prepared for this new addition. The clothes, toys, books and other things I bought in preparation for his arrival. The blanket I lovingly crocheted for him, with every stitch, a piece of my heart added.
I feel very deeply for everyone who lost loved ones that day, but my heart particularly aches for the ones we never got an opportunity to meet.
This year, may we all remember to hug our loved ones just a little tighter and may we all never forget what happened 20 years ago. I pray it will never happen again.
June Perry, Eustis
June Perry writes a history column for the Clermont News Leader and its sister publications, The Triangle News Leader and Sumter News Sun.