People began arriving at the BPOE Elks Lodge long before the 3 p.m. July 16 start that kicked off the 70th anniversary celebration of the Clermont chapter. A line of cars coming in each direction of County Road 561 grabbed the parking spaces at West Park as quickly as possible, hoping to snag the good spots in the shade beneath the trees.
The smell of food filled the air, as did the music by Groove Infusion, which played an eclectic mix, ranging from 1950s-to today rock ‘n’ roll to a good measure of country gold. Every so often, people would get up and dance.
“It’s going great,” said Denise Smith, who was under a kiosk selling raffle tickets; Smith was one of the organizers, the other being Debbie Flinn.
The event was more than just a celebration, according to Flinn.
“It’s a membership drive,” Flinn said. “We are the number three fastest growing Elks Lodge in the United States.”
She added that the proceeds from the events would be directed to the building fund. Because of the pace of membership growth, either an extension to the building is a consideration, as is the possibility of a brand new building being constructed.