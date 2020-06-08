The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service predicts an above normal hurricane season for 2020. Predictions include a 60% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, with a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
This means Floridians should prepare for a major storm.
“NOAA is predicting an above normal hurricane season, so Lake County residents need to starting preparing now,” said Thomas Carpenter, Lake County Emergency Management Director. “It only takes one storm to create a dangerous situation, and preparedness is key in protecting life and property.”
In Lake County, hurricane hazards may include heavy rainfall, high winds, inland flooding and tornadoes. Some hazards may come with little to no warning. Residents are encouraged to develop a family communication plan, decide on a meeting location during an emergency, and prepare a disaster go-kit to include important personal, medical and legal documents. Residents should also be aware of what to bring to an emergency shelter, including food and water for three days, medication, bedding, and important documents. Pets at pet-friendly shelters must be transported in their own carriers and must be up-to-date on vaccines.
Due to the impacts of COVID-19, Lake County’s emergency shelter plan has been adjusted to allow for recommended social distancing, use of face masks when appropriate, and enhanced cleaning measures.
All residents, especially those living in manufactured homes, should have a safe shelter plan before an emergency strikes, to include access to a friend or relative’s site-built, fortified home 24 hours a day. The County’s emergency shelters are safe and available, but should always be a shelter of last resort.
To be notified quickly of weather emergencies, residents should purchase a battery-powered NOAA weather radio and sign up to receive local notifications, such as those offered through Lake County’s AlertLake Emergency Alert System. Signing up is free, quick, easy and secure at www.alertlake.com.
For more information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/emergency.