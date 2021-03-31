Lake County has extended the deadline for county residents to apply for rental assistance through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Residents must meet the following criteria: Primary residence must be in Lake County and applicants must be renters, rent must be past due, applicants must have a documented financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 and total household income for calendar year 2020 must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Lake County, as follows.
To access the application, eligibility criteria and a list of required documentation, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/cares.