Paula Hoisinger addresses Clermont City Council members during the public comment section of the Sept. 28 city agenda. Her comments focused primarily upon the use of the word “bus” made by Councilor Jim Purvis at an earlier agenda meeting. At one point she was interrupted by Purvis, who stated that Hoisinger was not only misquoting him, but in a manner out of context with what he actually had said. (Pictured in the background is Scott Davidoff, acting interim city manager.)