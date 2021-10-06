Other than acting interim city manager Scott Davidoff’s congratulatory comment on how well received the recent Sips ‘n’ Salsa festival was, with more than 8,000 people estimated having attended, just about the only matter that didn’t fan the flame of emotions at the Sept. 28 Clermont City Council agenda meeting was a proclamation declaring Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week; it’s theme being “Learn the Sound of Fire Safety.”
That advice might have prevented an internecine fight between Councilor Jim Purvis and Paula Hoisington. The latter was taking Purvis to task for comments she alleged he made to which she took exception.
Hoisington let it be known in no uncertain terms she did not appreciate to a comment Purvis had made at an earlier city council agenda meeting in which he had said words to the effect of “taking the bus.”
Several times, Hoisington, who is Black, referred to that particular comment. She also repeated that the use of the word bus meant that the Black community in Clermont didn’t matter.
After she reiterated this several times, Purvis responded. He pointed out that she was misquoting him and taking his comments out of context. He then quoted what he actually said at the earlier meeting. To him the implication was clear. It had nothing at all to do with race.
“Don’t ever take a racist card to me,” said Purvis. He added that his stance on the issue, which revolves around a proposed community center, was based solely on financial aspects. “I don’t care if a person is green, if we’re going to do it cheaper, we’re going to do it cheaper.”*
However, the tone of the evening may have been set earlier during the public comment section of the agenda when Jarrod Taylor addressed the council, expressing frustration over the inability to get a matter resolved regarding a disabled vehicle that is blocking a sidewalk.
For months he has called various departments and other government officials, all to practically no avail. The best he could get, he said, was a review of the matter, but which wouldn’t be until November.
“I just feel I get the run-around,” said Taylor. He claimed he had even contacted members of the city council. “I’m still waiting a callback from you.”
Again, it was Purvis who spoke, calling the situation unacceptable.
“I want some action now,” he said, and then turned his attention to Scott Davidoff, the acting interim city manager. “How does that happen, Scott?”
It wasn’t over yet. Dani Page, who by her own admission frequently addresses city council, also took them to task.
Citing a variety of state, county and city ordinances, she let it be known that as a body, councilors needed to grow a backbone, instead of constantly caving in to developers. Time and again she opened up her sentences with “Did you know …”
She summarized her three minutes asking city council to institute a five-year moratorium in order to allow the updating of zoning, to reflect the interests of residents, not developers.
“Make the right decision tonight,” said Page.
THE FLAMES GROW HIGHER
Following a presentation by Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway of an investigative report that had been conducted, Mayor pro-tem Timothy Bates was first to open during the Reports section of the agenda and spoke of an ongoing issue, one in which he felt the council was “going down a rabbit hole.” It concerned the decorum of the council towards people who address them, a situation he said has been ongoing the past year to year-and-a-half.
“It’s public comment, not public debate,” Bates said. He added that in a number of matters — specifically actions taken by some on the city council —were those city staff personnel should be handling.
In response, Mayor Tim Murry concurred, but with a caveat: he was not going to deny any council member from responding, he said.
When it came time for Council Member Michelle Pines to speak, she read aloud prepared statements she had readied, beginning with words of appreciation to city staff for the past year.
“This has been a difficult year for all involved,” Pines said. She added that their efforts had not gone unnoticed.
Pines then turned her attention to the matter of public comments. She elaborated upon the comment earlier made by Bates regarding the decorum of council members toward those who chose to address them during that part of the agenda.
“I didn’t expect comment from council members,” she said in a reference to when she was a member of the public before becoming a council member.
She then called for a review of an ordinance enacted slightly more than a year ago. Purvis immediately replied, calling her comment “going back to the Dark Ages.”
“Let them do their job,” she said. She then stated what she believes is the role of council. “We’re the policy makers.”
Discussion then circulated among council members — at times somewhat heated — for an extended period of time. Back and forth it went, leading Pines to express the regret she had opened a Pandora’s Box.
After every council member weighed in often, the body was able to move to the last items on the agenda, with Purvis getting in one of the last words, that he reserved the right to respond when he feels he is being attacked or misquoted.
In other actions, city council:
Unanimously approved the consent agenda
In a 4-1 vote (with Bates opposing) Ordinance No. 2021-027 Final Olympus Rezoning (an amendment to Ordinance 2020-40, to re-allocate permitted uses within a development project, along with updating several exhibits.
Unanimously approved a variance request allowing a residential lot street frontage to be less than the required 50 feet measured along the property line contiguous to any street for vacant lots on Pitt Street and Bloxam Avenue.
Earlier in the city agenda meeting, council members had unanimously approved either the withdrawal or tabling to a later date that had been slated to be addressed under New Business.
*(Editor’s note: The entire matter is centered around the former Lincoln Park School, which served Black students during segregation. Several years ago it was de-certified by Lake County Schools and the Lincoln Park Alliance, a 501 (c ) (3), was formed, among its mission to save at least one building on its campus, as well as preserve the heritage of the school and neighborhood.)