Encouragement is the lighthouse to the soul. It slices the darkness and washes insecurity from the shore of our hearts. It reinforces our strengths and ushers us through our weaknesses. It keeps the light lingering long after the winsome word is spoken.
I’ve received some lovely emails from readers and their words continue to encourage me. Hearing how folks are benefiting from this column is a prayer come true. It got me to thinking about encouragement and how it can be a deeply moving experience.
At our lowest points, an encouraging word from a friend or stranger can change our perspective, turn our day around and fill us with hope.
At our highest points, it can make us strive, spur us onto greatness.
The Bible encourages us to encourage one another: 1 Thessalonians 5:11 Therefore encourage (admonish, exhort) one another and edify (strengthen and build up) one another…
In Romans 12 encouragement is classified as a gift.
Gifts are meant to be given with no strings attached, expecting nothing in return. As a result, our joy blooms when the person we’re blessing smiles. Which drives home Jesus’s words, ‘it is better to give than receive’.
Years ago, I got to sit down with author, Joyce Sweeney—who is now a literary agent—at a writing intensive. After she read my first two chapters, she told that I had what it took to be traditionally published.
Those hand full of words, spoken by someone who made a living at something that was only a dream to me, rallied me to dive in, hone my craft and get seriously serious about writing.
Even when we believe that no one is there to champion us, God gave us a recipe to champion ourselves:
Philippians 4:8 For the rest, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is worthy of reverence and is honorable and seemly, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely and lovable, whatever is kind and winsome and gracious, if there is any virtue and excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think on and weigh and take account of these things [fix your minds on them].
When we fix our minds on all the lovely things in the above scripture, our countenance changes, making us receptive to how awesome we were created.
Today’s Practice:
• Encourage yourself first so the overflow can splash onto people around you.
• Find someone who’s struggling—that shouldn’t be too difficult, alas—and tailor make an encouraging word for them to boost their day.
• Write a note to someone who’s spirits need lifted or someone who’s at the finish line of a great feat.
• Be mindful of those around you and find ways to bless them.
I promise this. What we sow, we also reap.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or a prayer concern. I would love to hear from you.