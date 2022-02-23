There’s nothing like connecting with friends from yesteryear. Especially the endearing ones that get you on a level that no one else can. The ones where you pick up like no time has passed and slide back into an old groove in a brand new way.
I got that very opportunity on February 11th when I attended my friend Kim’s wedding. Our mutual friend, Julie, flew down from PA to join in the festivities. In the 90s, it was the Melissa, Kim and Julie show that premiered when we worked together at good old Walgreens in Eustis. We went everywhere together. We shared the same hobbies, from scrapbooking to Taekwondo. We read the same books by LJ Smith and Christopher Pike. We attended concerts from George Straight to Pat Benatar.
And boy, could we dance.
Hours on end, we could cut a rug. Just give us a dance floor and we made the magic happen.
At Kim’s wedding reception, we slid right onto the dance floor and reprised our 90s dance moves, never missing a beat.
As much as I appreciate all the fun experiences we shared, what I love most about us is our ability to encourage each other. Even back when we had disagreements, we built each other up. We believed the best about one another.
1 Thessalonians 5:11 Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.
Maybe we got a long so well because we’re creative types. Kim’s an amazing photographer and Julie’s a crafty seamstress. Although we had different gifting’s and talents, we sharpened and challenged one another.
Proverbs 27:17 As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.
I’ll always be grateful for these awesome women who believed in me before I did.
TODAY’S PRACTICE
• Call an old friend and pick up where you left off.
• Build friendships that encourage and challenge you.
• Even in these busy times, carve out time for these important friendships.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions, and prayer requests.