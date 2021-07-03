Lake Lacrosse Sting-hers girls lacrosse is hosting an “Endless Summer Girls Lacrosse” program for girls in grades 1-8. The program is for all skill levels, but organizers are specifically looking for girls new to lacrosse.
The Sting-hers is a recreational team, not a travel team, which means all members play, regardless of skill level and experience. This fall, games will be played on Saturdays in the greater Orlando area. Practices will be held twice a week from 6-8 p.m., on Monday and Wednesday nights at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave., Clermont.
ABOUT THE STING-HERS
“In the past few seasons, the girls lacrosse program has been on hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Chris Gourdie, founder of Lake Lacrosse and coach of the girls program. “However, with the release of the statewide restrictions, we are starting to get back out there in an effort to rebuild our program. This summer program is an ideal opportunity for new players to try lacrosse to see if they like it and hopefully play with us in the fall. “
Lake Lacrosse is a USA Lacrosse-sanctioned organization.
“We are committed to the principles of ‘Honoring the Game’ and follow the guidelines of the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA),” he said. “PCA is a national non-profit organization based at Stanford University with a mission to ‘transform youth sports so sports can transform youth.’
He added that Lake Lacrosse Sting-hers wants all of its players to enjoy their experience with the sport and to learn positive character lessons that will help them in every aspect of their life; all coaches are expected to embody the principles of the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Lake Lacrosse and the Sting-hers program has had a big impact at the high school level for girls lacrosse and its alumni have helped elevate local teams. For example, East Ridge High School girls lacrosse has a large contingent of ex-Sting-hers who are in the starting lineup. The team most recently won the district championship for the second consecutive season. They ended the 2021 season in the top 20 in the state.
of Florida. Head coach of the East Ridge Lady Knights, Stacie Mims had this to say about the Sting-hers program:
“Lacrosse is a high skill-sport and requires many years of practice to master. Many of our players learned those foundational skills and knowledge of the game (Lax IQ), from our local girl’s rec program, Lake Lacrosse Sting-hers,” said East Ridge Lady Knights Coach Stacy Mims. “Some of our players have been playing since they were 6- and 7-years old, and not only developed necessary skills required to be successful, but also a love of the game that they still enjoy today.
She added that recreation programs such as Lake Lacrosse Sting-hers directly contributed to the success at East Ridge.
“We need programs like Lake Lacrosse to experience continued success in the future,” said Mims.
INTERESTED?
Girls in grades 1-8 who are interested in playing lacrosse are encouraged to visit: www.lakelax.com and navigate to the registration page . The cost of the Endless Summer Girls lacrosse is free with the purchase of a U.S Lacrosse membership ($35).
For further information contact: lakelacrosse@yahoo.com.