On May 20, SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn met with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and its members at a breakfast session and provided a company and energy industry update.
Wynn, joined by SECO Energy senior leadership members, provided an update about SECO Energy and the current state of the energy industry.
That update included a review of rising cost of capital, maintenance expenses and the rising natural gas market that are causing rate and fuel cost pressure for SECO Energy and its members. Supply chain issues were covered in detail, along with the labor shortage that is affecting so many businesses across the county, state and the nation.
Industry-related topics like solar energy, technology advancements in metering and electric vehicle potential were also part of the presentation
Eneida Robaina is the Senior Staff Assistant, Corporate Communications & Energy Services. She may be reached at 352-569-9561, or: eneida.robaina@secoenergy.com