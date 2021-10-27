Pig on the Pond packed a huge dose of excitement Oct. 15-17, with a flurry of events and attractions, among these a chili cookoff; pig races; barbecue competition, a grilling competition for children and youth; a midway; live music performances; and fireworks.
Excitement was in the air even before the event kicked off 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, as city employees, volunteers, vendors and booth operators and stage personal went about, readying the pavilion, fairgrounds, kiosks and the like.
Of course, one of the true stars of the festival were the pig races.
While the pig races were “old hat” to festival veterans, the races were a surprise to many first-timers. One among the many first-timers was Criscina Collins from Ocala who attended — along with her daughter and a niece —at the invitation of Mayor Tim Murry’s wife, Kassier Kyler-Murry.
“Are there really pigs on the pond?” Collins asked. She soon found out the answer was a definitive yes.
However, while the pig races were fun, for Collins’ daughter and niece, their attention rested elsewhere. They were more interested in the midway.
Anthony Bonfanti, 10, from Clermont, was also another who was more interested in the midway than the rest of the festival. He expressed the hope there would be a mini-roller coaster ride. He said this while he and his mother, Kelly Bonfanti, waited for a shuttle bus to pick them up and transport them to the fairgrounds.
According to the two, 2020 was the worst year, ever, and that year’s cancelation had worsened matters. Now she was glad it was back.
For another family, the Taylors, who numbered nine and included four generations, occupied a front row in one of the sections of seating at the pavilion. They had moved two months ago from Oregon. They were on hand to hear Caponi’s Cannolis, which included a family member.
“We wouldn’t all be here if it weren’t for my granddaughter performing, said Christine Taylor.
They admitted to enjoying the other attractions, including the many food and beverage options, especially the pulled pork meals that came from “the place with the longest line.”
One couple who used to attend and then stopped, now were back. Natalie and James Manley from Windemere used to come to Pig on the Pond before the birth of their twins Amber and Summer. Now that the girls were older, they had decided to revisit.
They wanted their daughters to experience the thrill of the festival. Judging by the way Amber and Summer danced around as the Caponi’s Cannolis and other musical attractions performed, in addition to having fun at the midway, the Manleys were glad having returned.