Volunteers are needed for a COVID-19 study by the Environmental Protection Agency. The research is being conducted to measure COVID-19 antibodies in human saliva samples. These antibodies are naturally produced by the human body in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Participants, who must be at least 18 years of age, will be asked to collect a saliva sample and mail it to EPA. Volunteers will be paid $25. Read more about this study and qualifications to participate: https://epastudies.org/public/epastudie /SelectedStudies.aspx#COVID