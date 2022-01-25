One of two; other from Eustis
TAVARES — Mattias Peroni from East Ridge High School and Jason Santana from Eustis High School have been chosen to represent Lake County Schools in the Sunshine State Scholars Program in Orlando from March 31-April 2.
Each Florida school district selects its top 11th grade students in the areas of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) to participate in the program, which will connect them with employers that specialize in the STEM fields, and create a networking opportunity between the scholars and schools from Florida’s College and State University System.
The program also will include workshops for college applications, informational sessions on college funding and discussions of higher education opportunities available in Florida.
Sunshine State Scholars must have expressed an interest in STEM related studies, have a weighted grade point average of 3.9 or higher, and be on track to qualify for the Florida Academic Scholars Award, including having documentation to support a minimum of 25 hours of approved community service.
Districts are allotted a scholar count based on the district’s student enrollment. Districts with fewer than 40,000 students are allotted one scholar. Districts with 40,001 to 100,000 students are allotted two scholars. Districts with more than 100,000 students are allotted three scholars.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us