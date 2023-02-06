More than 22,000 people from all over Florida and beyond descended on the tiny town of Crystal River in Citrus County for this month’s two-day annual Manatee Festival.
Known as the “Manatee Capital of the World” because of the thousands of manatees that migrate to the area’s warmer springs every winter, the festival is a hugely popular event.
Visitors to the 36th festival on Jan. 14-15 were treated to live entertainment, kayak and boat tours, delicious homemade food and hundreds of local vendors selling jewelry and arts and crafts.
Festival goers also visited the local Three Sisters Springs to see hundreds of manatees that congregated in the year-round 72-degree waters to stay warm in the winter months.
Carmen Espinoza, from Mascotte, attended this year’s festival with her daughters Allison, 10 and Gaby, six for the first time and she said it was well worth the drive out to Crystal River.
“It was magical,” said Espinoza. “To see all those manatees in one place was amazing. My girls have never seen them in the wild, so it was such a cool experience for them to see them all together keeping warm.”
There will be another trip soon, she said.
“We definitely want to come out again in the future,” she said. “We learned a lot about the animals, and I would definitely like to go on a glass bottom boat trip or to kayak in the springs with the manatees.
She added that they will definitely return for next year’s festival.
Visitors from out of state were also present for the festival.
Dorothy Galusha, from Pennsylvania, who visited for the first time, was totally enthralled.
“The manatees are so peaceful to look at and so graceful. I enjoyed watching them and learning about them,” said Galusha. “It was a unique day out.”
FESTIVAL IMPACT
“As a chamber, we organize this event as a way to bring together local businesses, nonprofits and the public to support the manatees, our biggest tourism stars,” said Jade White, press officer for the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the yearly event. “This year, we had upwards of more than 22,000 people who came to Crystal River to attend the festival from all over the country and probably the world.”
The event, she said, has grown so much over the years and this past weekend was perfect cold manatee weather.
“We are always so pleased to see how much interest there is from people coming to the festival who want to learn about the manatees and enjoy great food and entertainment at the same time,” she said. “This is definitely one of our favorite events.”
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the Manatee Festival and Three Sisters Springs:
Phone: 352-795-3149
the website: www.gomanateefest.com