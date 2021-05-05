Nestled away on County Road 33 in Groveland is one of the largest and beautiful Bonsai Gardens with a Unique Gift shop. When you visit Eve’s Garden you will find Bonsai trees from very young to over 100 years old. The main business is Bonsai but they have so many other gift products for that person that is hard to buy for such as wind chimes, incense, candles, plant containers, vases, bonsai kits, fountains, Zen Gardens, Garden Benches, Fung Shui gifts and other plants such as Lucky bamboo, Cacti, Air Plants, Succulents and even fruit trees. Bonsai is
a great hobby for any gender and age. Choosing from the thousands of Bonsai at Eve’s Garden is a matter of preference and what catches your eye. Eve’s Garden staff is available to help create a custom planter arrangement or gift kit for family, a friend or that somebody special that is hard to buy for! Bonsai is the oldest living art Form and a relaxing gift that can last for decades and a hobby that can be enjoyed for many years and passed down through generation. Demonstrations are offered on Saturdays and the Staff is available to answer questions posed by customers. Surrounded around the Gardens you will see their Beefalo that are Naturally raised. The beefalo meat is also available at Eve’s Garden! Our Beefalo are Full Blooded DNA registered which is the healthiest red meat. Compared to regular beef there are 50% fewer calories, 52% less cholesterol, gluten-free, and comes with a great taste! The Beefalo are raised slowly, spending their days outside with clean air, freshwater and open pastures. USDA certified Beefalo meat has no added hormones, preservatives, or antibiotics and also available at Eve’s Garden’s Gift shop. =Eve’s Garden was founded in 1976 by Evie Lynn, who comes from many generations of artists recorded back to the early 1800s; She had an early introduction to the world of botanical beauty by living close the the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens as a child. They had a beautiful display of bonsai.” Which gave and lasting impression. Eve’s Garden is a 100% Woman’s Owned Business filed with the “Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.” Eve’s Garden is a licensed and bonded nursery, grower, and direct importer able to sell products to you for the best price and quality. Decorate your home or office with living plants from Eve’s Garden for a lively boost or give as a gift that will last a lifetime and pick up a Beefalo steak or roast for Dinner! Visit Evesgardengifts.com Melloranch.com, Located at 19300 County Road 33, Groveland, Florida 34736. 813-996-5012
Paid Content